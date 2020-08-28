The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to go to PDP-controlled States to learn governance.

Secondus threw the challenge on Thursday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during the grand finale of the PDP local government election campaign rally at the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium.

Secondus, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, extolled the developmental strides of Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other PDP Governors, adding that the duo had demonstrated great ingenuity in infrastructural development, including strategic flyovers.

The National Chairman, who described Umahi’s transformational leadership in Ebonyi State as a miracle, maintained that the scenarios he witnessed in the State confirmed that God’s right hand of righteousness was upon Ebonyi State.

He admonished the PDP candidates for the State’s local government election scheduled for August 29 to discharge their functions in emulation of the Governor when elected, praying God to lead Umahi to his higher dreams in life.

Receiving the National Chairman, Governor Umahi extolled his unalloyed passion for the party, describing him as having the party at heart.

He informed him that his government has fulfilled almost all its promises to Ebonyi people, adding that 98 per cent of all projects in the State were done by both the Ministries and indigenous people of the State.

He maintained that his administration has a focus to train Ebonyians on how to become contractors who can compete favourably with expatriates.

Umahi revealed that part of the secret of Ebonyi success is belief in God as well as self, adding that governance and leadership was about fear of God and passion for the people.

The State Party Chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, in his welcome address assured Secondus of the State’s total solidarity with the PDP, saying: “Ebonyi State is PDP, and PDP is Ebonyi State.”

He attributed the massive solidarity to the overall good performance of the Governor.

The Chairman of the occasion and Director-General of the Divine Mandate Campaign Organization, Fidelis Nwankwo, said Governor Umahi from 2015 made PDP campaigns easy in the State because of superlative performance, describing him as having given meaning to democracy.

Highlight of the event was the hand over of the party’s flag to the candidates in the presence of other National Executives in the entourage of the National Chairman, National Assembly members from the State, State party Executives and mammoth of other party stakeholders and faithful.