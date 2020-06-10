The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Uche Secondus, has directed lawmakers elected on the platform of the party to block further loan request from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Secondus made this known after a closed door meeting with PDP Senators in the Senate Wing of the National Assembly after over two hours closed door meeting.

The National Chairman, who expressed dissatisfaction with continuous borrowing of President Buhari’s administration, said if the borrowing continues like that, it would be difficult for the country to breath economically and politically.

In his words: “We are also worried about the continuous borrowing by the Executive arm of Government.

“If it continues like this, Nigerians would be feeling the pains on their neck and it will get to a point if we continue to borrow the way the executive arm is carrying on, it will be difficult to breath both politically and economically.

“So this must come to an end.

“There must be an end to borrowing.

“Those are the issues we have asked our senators to raise in the Senate.”

Secondus tabled the issue of electoral reforms before the Senate for amendment.

He said: “We tabled before the Senate caucus of PDP the issue of electoral reforms, which is also on our minds and on the minds of Nigerians.”