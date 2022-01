Video of a secondary school student getting proposed to by her boyfriend who is also a student of her school, has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video, a teenage boy wearing what looks like a school uniform was seen proposing to his teenage girlfriend who was overly excited.

He was also spotted sliding a ring on her finger.

After his girlfriend accepted his proposal, they shared a deep kiss and she flaunted her ring in response to a voice in the background.