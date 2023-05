Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the reappointment of Rafiu Ajakaye as his Chief Press Secretary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Susan Oluwole, in Ilorin on Monday.

“While congratulating Ajakaye on his reappointment, I admonish him to rededicate himself to his responsibility as the Governor’s Spokesperson,” Oluwole urged.