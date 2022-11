Elder statesman and former Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongo is dead.

A family source who was not authorised to speak on the development, confirmed the passing of the octogenarian.

He disclosed that the former minister died Tuesday after a brief illness.

“Yes, Wantaregh Paul Unongo died today Tuesday but I cannot say more than that because I am not authorised to do so. But our family will issue a formal statement on the development,” he said.