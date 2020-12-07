A second wave of the #EndSARS protest began on Monday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Some youths were seen in the early hours of Monday on the streets.

The protesters, under the auspices of #EndSARS Movement, thronged the major streets of Osogbo and moved to the State House of Assembly along Governor’s Office as directed by a statement put out on Sunday.

The protesters were directed to storm all states Houses of Assemblies on Monday.

At the Osun State House of Assembly, they asked for the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, and demanded that he must address them.

Though, it was not clear who was leading the protest, one Emmanuel Adebisi was identified as the arrowhead.

The unstructured protesters among other things said there was hardship and insisted that there must be good governance in the country.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the Police authorities were aware of the protest and monitoring the development.

The State Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, appealed to the protesters to take their grievances to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on police brutality.