The Securities and Exchange Commission on Sunday denied news making round that Mary Uduk, its Acting Director-General, has resigned from the commission.

Efe Ebelo, Head, Corporate Communication, Securities and Exchange Commission, stated this in a statement in Lagos.

Ebelo described the purported resignation of Uduk from the commission and a sendforth party slated for June 15 as false.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the media on June 14, 2020, wherein the Acting Director General, Ms Mary Uduk is purported to have resigned from the Commission and a send forth party slated for Monday June 15.

“The Commission therefore wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director General of the SEC has not resigned her appointment with the Commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

“Uduk like every other staff of the Commission is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Mr Lamido Yuguda who was cleared by the senate last week.”

Ebelo noted that no sendforth party was being planned for Uduk as reported by the national paper.

“Stakeholders in the capital market and the general public are therefore advised to disregard the contents of the aforementioned publication as they are false,” Ebelo added.

NAN reports that Senate on June 10 confirmed the nomination of Yuguda as the new Director General of SEC.

Also confirmed alongside Yuguda were three Executive Commissioners nominees, namely Reginald Karawusa, Ibrahim Boyi and Temidayo Obisan.

Their confirmation followed the submission of the report of the Committee on Capital Markets, which was presented before the Senate by the Chairman, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Their confirmation was announced by Senate President, Ahmad Lawal, after an affirmation by the Committee of the whole House in Abuja.