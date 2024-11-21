Seasoned PR Katie Andrews takes the helm at Irvine Partners, London

Irvine Partners, a leading creative communications agency with a presence across the UK, Europe and the global South, has appointed Katie Andrews, a seasoned PR leader and former Head of PR Activation at Publicis Groupe’s PG ONE, to head up its London Office, where she will also serve as a Business Unit Director.



In late 2020, a decade after the agency was established in South Africa, Irvine Partners expanded its international reach with the opening of its London office which is now the group’s headquarters.



This move comes at a time when the agency is fast expanding across Europe, following the opening of an office in Stuttgart, Germany, in August this year, Irvine Partners’ second European office.



Katie has over 20 years of experience in public relations, social media and influencer marketing, and has worked with the full breadth of clients spanning many sectors. Her experience includes six years at Publicis’ PG One, where she headed up the UK PR, influencer and social work for Procter & Gamble, including Always’ multi-award winning End Period Poverty campaign.

Katie’s role at Irvine Partners will see her lead the business development, team leadership and overall operations of the London agency. In addition, she will also join Irvine Partners’ Senior Leadership Team, driving forward the growth of the agency.

“It is a very exciting time at Irvine Partners with our expansion and robust client roster, and no one is a better fit to lead our London office. Katie’s experience in building brand communications in the UK and globally has already proven invaluable to the company and we look forward to growing under her stewardship,” says Rachel Irvine, CEO of Irvine Partners.

This role aligns with Katie’s strengths in leadership, team management, strategic thinking, creativity, campaign activation and stakeholder management. She will lead a diverse range of clients including Airbus, Busbud, Taxd, The Black British Theatre Awards and Kruger Gate Hotel.

“I am thrilled to be joining Irvine Partners at such a monumental moment to lead the London office, while also serving as a member of the Senior Leadership Team. The vision is to position the agency as a top player in the European space, and I cannot wait to take up this challenge,” added Katie Andrews.

Post Views: 3