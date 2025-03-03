Seasoned journalist puts smiles on faces of colleagues, widows

February 27, 2025 will forever remain indelible in the annals of journalism profession, particularly in Ogun State where the Oniroyin Support Initiative, founded by a seasoned journalist, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, put smiles on the faces of his colleagues in the pen profession, specifically those with life-threatening medical challenges and widows of late journalists.

Indeed, it was a timely intervention with the official launching of the Oniroyin Support Initiative by Comrade Oladunjoye on February 27, 2025.

The launch was performed by the Ogun State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, himself a journalist who rose through the ranks to become the first Press Officer that will become a Head of Service.

A coterie of prominent personalities graced the event.

Leading the pack was Chief Bola Obasanjo, wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Richard Akinola, who chaired the event;CEO of Pelican Estates, Babatunde Adeyemo; Eddie Aina; and a former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Chapter, Olufunke Fadugba, among others.

During the programme, a total of about 20 people received cheques of N50,000 each.

Among them were widows of deceased journalists and also those having critical conditions or facing economic challenges.

Oladunjoye, the promoter of the initiative, who is also the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the state, expressed gratitude to God for empowering him to empower others, saying it was a long time dream come into reality.

He said: “The idea is borne by my need to give back to the constituency that produced me.

“Whatever I am today is ascribed to journalism and if I come to this world several times again, I will want to be a journalists.

“I was also spurred by the poor conditions of service of many of my colleagues while still alive, let alone the almost total abandonment of their dependents when the bread winners are no more.

“We need to show more empathy, be each other’s keepers and I plead that people should assist journalists with solid programmes like insurance to give hope to the hopeless.”

Flagging up the empowerment programme, Onasanya said Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun was mindful of the welfare of journalists in the state, lamenting that they sacrificed for the society and never get much in return, especially with most media organisations not regularly paying them salaries.

Onasanya said: “Journalism is a noble profession, but it is not without challenges.

“Journalists are often exposed to occasional hazards, including threats to their lives, harassment, censorship, persecution, mental and emotional strain and even death.

“When these occur, it is high time we take bold steps in addressing these concerns and ensure better welfare for those who dedicated their lives to informing the public and their immediate family in the event of any misfortune.”

Obasanjo was of the conviction that the launch of Oniroyin Support Initiative will take widows of deceased journalists in the state out of poverty.

According to her, the initiative would awaken hope and succour for wives of late journalists in the state especially at this period of economic hardship.

She noted that the initiative would also go a long way to support the widows in taking care of their children’s needs and education as well as aiding their businesses to improve their living conditions and eradicate poverty.

Obasanjo called on well meaning Nigerians to emulate Comrade Oladundoye’s gesture in supporting widows across the country with cash and other means of assistance, maintaining that God never forget kindness shown to widows.

She said: “I must also commend him for his passion, dedication and generosity of spirit and commitment in uplifting and impacting the lives of women and less privileges.

“I will on this occasion ask good-spirited individuals, particularly worthy Nigerians, to cultivate the habit of helping one another, most especially the widows.

“By doing these, we are eradicating poverty, promoting gender equality and fostering economic growth.”

Akinnola said he was happy to be part of the initiative as it would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of widows of late journalists and their children.

