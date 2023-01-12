Season finale of Come Play Naija Season 2 airs this Saturday

After 10 weeks of absolute fun and entertainment, Nigeria’s most loved game show ‘Come Play Naija’ is ending with a bang! This season finale holds this Saturday, 14th January from 7:00 pm on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 53.

Since this season started in November 2022, we have had over 10 episodes and participants have won millions of naira weekly. Also, the studio audience were not left out as they won free drinks and cash prizes.

Here is a recap of what went down in some of the previous episodes:

The first three episodes of the show kept fans on the edge of their seats as the contestants gave it their best shot. There were lots of ‘close call’ moments, total misses, and activities that tested the contestants’ mental, physical, and teamwork skills. Viewers enjoyed mind- gripping moments, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and shocking outcomes. The 6 teams who participated in the first 3 episodes won over 8 million naira.

Just like in the first season, the celebrity edition was just as entertaining.

Fan favorites from Big Brother Naija’s Shine your eyes and Level up seasons competed and won over N2 million.

Team Orange, made up of the Shine your eyes housemates, was represented by Nini, Jaypaul, Tega, and Cross, while Team Blue of the Team Level Up housemates, had Eloswag, Groovy, Giddyfia, and Daniella.

At the end of the games, Team Blue had N2,240,000, while Team Orange had their initial winnings of N380,000 slashed in half. All prizes were distributed amongst the studio audience.

The finale episode will air on Saturday at 7.00 pm on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 53 and will see all the winners from the previous episodes of Come Play Naija Season 2 compete for the ultimate prize of millions of Naira and a brand new car.

DStv viewers will be able to watch on the DStv app at no additional cost. You can sign up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps or by dialing *288# to subscribe.