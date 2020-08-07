The Next Robotics Legend is an initiative designed by Edu360, Union Bank’s education platform, in collaboration with Awarri, a pan-African technology company, to infuse Robotics and Artificial Intelligence into the education of the Nigerian child.

This stems from the realisation that the solutions to some of our most complicated problems as a nation lie in the education of our children today.

This first-of-its-kind robotics training and competition for students aged 11 to 16 will focus on identifying and nurturing young potential inventors and creators who will receive necessary training to solve some of the challenges facing the Nigerian society with the aid of robotics and AI.

To enter, take a 30 second video of your child telling us what they like about robots. Upload on www.edu360.ng and fill the accompanying consent form.

Twenty-five of the most creative and passionate entries will be selected to participate in the robotics training.

At the end of the free training programme, participants will be required to identify a need in their community, and apply the skills learnt to proffer a solution.

The student with the best solution will be admitted for a mentorship program with Awarri, the advanced AI and robotics company owned by Silas Adekunle – top international robotics engineer renowned for creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot.

Schools are not left out!

To ensure the sustenance of the initiative, Edu360 will partner with four secondary schools by providing robotics toolkits and training for their teachers to enable them include robotics in their curriculum.

Entries will be received from August 7 to 21, 2020.

Visit www.edu360.ng for more information.

#NextRoboticsLegend

Terms and conditions apply.