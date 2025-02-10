Seaking’s attack on Adeboye: Due process must be followed — RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has maintained that due process must be followed in the case of TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo (Seaking303), despite a call for his releases from its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

SeaKing was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Lagos and transferred to the Federal Investigation Department (FID) in Abuja under the direction of DIG Dasuki Galandanchi on charges of cyberbullying.

In a now-viral TikTok video, SeaKing was seen to have branded Pastor Adeboye as “very stupid and foolish” for subjecting his congregation to a 100-day fast.

Adeboye, however, called for SeaKing’s release saying he was ‘fulfilling prophecy’.

But the church has now released a statement saying due process must be followed and asked that the law be allowed to take its full course – a contrary stand to Adeboye’s directive.

The statement said the new position results from a “careful review of the concerns raised regarding certain statements and allegations in the video.”

It reads: “There has been a video in circulation calling for the release of Olumide Ogunsanwo (Seaking303) by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

“However, it is important to note that the earlier videos containing potentially defamatory statements had not been thoroughly examined.

“Upon careful review of the concerns raised regarding certain statements and allegations, it has become necessary to allow the law to take its course.

“It is important to properly understand Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s statement during the Holy Ghost Service Night on Saturday regarding Olumide Ogunsanwo (Seaking303).

“The Church does not intend to interfere with the ongoing police investigation, especially as there is an official complaint filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum against Olumide Ogunsanwo John (Seaking303) and others on behalf of the Fathers of Faith, including Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

“Therefore, we trust that the relevant authorities will carry out their investigations professionally and reach a just conclusion based on the law.

“While Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye maintains a heart of love and reconciliation, due process must be followed.

“We also caution against cyberbullying and inappropriate commentary regarding Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, and the body of Christ at large.

“Furthermore, the Church encourages respectful discourse and will continue to promote a culture of honor while discouraging defamatory and disrespectful statements.

“Respect for spiritual leaders is a deeply held value in our faith and culture. We encourage all to engage in constructive and respectful discussions, honoring those who have labored in the faith.”

