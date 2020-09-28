The National Association of Seadogs has urged the FCT Police Command to redouble efforts on provision of security in Abuja.

The association which decried the rising state of insecurity in the Abuja and its neighboring states like Kogi and Nasarawa made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

While addressing journalists, Victor Ofili, Capoon (head), Sahara Deck, Abuja City Centre, says kidnapping and other social vices are increasing in Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Kuje area councils.

Ofili called on the FCT administration and the Federal Government to rise to the challenge before it gets out of hand.

“Ordinarily, every citizen resident anywhere in the country should enjoy peace, security and safety as much as they desire.

“It is also expected that those living in the FCT and other contiguous states like Kogi and Nasarawa should enjoy a greater feeling of security by reason of their proximity to the seat of power.

“Sadly, this hasn’t been the case in recent months. Nigerians are now getting accustomed to the routine of waking up to gory tales of insecurity across the country and the FCT in particular.

“Top among these crimes are armed robbery, kidnapping, one chance (taxi kidnap) and rape,” he said.

According to Ofili, NAS as an association that places premium on humanistic ideals wants the police and other security agencies to redouble efforts to ensure that Nigerians enjoy peace irrespective of their location.

The Sahara Deck Capon recommends steps he says will help in the build – up of security in the FCT, such as lighting up dark areas, saying that the association is ready to collaborate in this regard.

Other recommendations are: accessible toll free and responsive help lines to reach the police and other security agencies in emergency situations, continuous citizen awareness and security tips sharing.