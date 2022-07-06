Seadogs lifts Nasarawa community with portable water

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck, has provided Jeje, a community in Nasarawa State with portable water.

Victor Ofili, Capoon, Sahara Deck said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Seadogs identified an urgent need for the Jeje community for the provision of a clean source of potable water for the people.

“A borehole that will provide clean water to the community with a mechanised pump to deliver water from the borehole was decided upon.

“This was done in partnership with Destined Child International Foundation (DCIF) through its founder, Mrs Maryrose Oduche-Ebele to provide succour for the community,’’ he said.

He said this was done on the core principle of humanistic idea, adding that the dehumanisation condition under which some Nigerians lived was responsible for the swift response.

“Within five days, we were able to provide two manual borehole water pumps with complete water tanks to help the people.’’

He said this was to help the people of Jeje community to overcome the terrible problem of having to rely on a stagnant body of water as their main source of water.

“The people of this community do not feel the presence of government until during the election when they come to make promises and disappear after that.

“Government must not only be accountable to the people only during elections, having portable is the responsibility of the government,’’ he said.

He urged the government to wake up to its responsibility in all ramifications and be responsible to the people.

Oduche-Ebele said Destined Child International Foundation was moved to partner with NAS based on the pathetic situation of Jeje Community.

Represented by the organisation’s Project Coordinator, Stanley Nwankwo, said that most people who lived in the rural community always believed that “it is only international donors that are solely responsible for most of the interventions they get’’.

She said that some of the interventions the rural dwellers got usually came from the NGOs.

Oduche-Ebele called on rural dwellers to disabuse their minds from primitive thinking that “it is only international donors that are sponsoring all the NGOs in Nigeria.’’