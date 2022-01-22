SDP suspends National Chairman, Secretary, gives reasons

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Olu Ogunloye; and National Secretary, Shehu Gabam.

The suspension of the National Chairman and Secretary, announced on Saturday, was considered in a communique.

In their place, the party’s Deputy Chairman, Abdul Isaq, will serve as Interim National Chairman, and Simon Adesina as National Secretary, pending the outcome of its convention slated for April 27 to 29, 2022.

According to a communique signed by Isaq, after the NEC meeting in Abuja: “The NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5 (iv) 12.2.2 (viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party.

“The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following under-listed officers and there agreed by majority to suspend Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Ogunloye.

“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves; that the national convention of the Social Democratic Party is fixed for April 27 to 29 with arrival being Wednesday April 27, 2022.”

The Council also annulled the appointment of National Working Committee members, namely: National Youth Leader, Okechukwu Ogbonna, and National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyegba.

It mandated the National Working Committee to nominate more members.

It resolved to set up the convention planning committee (with two nomination from each of the six geopolitical zones), the zoning committee (with one nomination from each of the six geopolitical zones), the SDP National Reconciliation Committee (with two nomination from each of the six geopolitical zones), the SDP contact and mobilisation committee (with two nomination from each of senatorial zones) and the party finance review committee (with one nomination from each of the six geopolitical zones.

It also directed that all State Chairmen, officers in any organ of the party purportedly suspended is not acceptable and any notice or communication in that regard is null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

Explaining the Council’s decision, Isaq promised to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “This is the second most powerful organ of the party and they have taken their decision. It is going to be a team effort. So, the credit will go to everybody.

“The line of football that we play is not the one that one you do not see who is coach, it is a teamwork.

“We have quite some resourceful people in this party and you are going to see what is going to happen in Nigeria. And I want to promise you that this party is the next for this country.”