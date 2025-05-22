SDP names Senator Uba Deputy National Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

The NWC meeting that announced the appointment was presided over by the National Chairman of SDP, while the spokesman of the party issued a public statement on the outcome of the meeting.

Senator Ugochukwu Uba is a scholar, former public servant, and a politician from Anambra State.

He was a former Director General and later a Commissioner in Anambra State.

He was elected Senator in 2003 and served till 2007.

He later became Senior Lecturer at the University of Abuja till 2021.

A member of SDP stakeholders group, Dr Yinusa Muhammad said the positions of two Deputy National Chairmen (North and South) were first created in 2018 in the party.

Senator Uba was the Secretary of the National Election Committee of the party in April 2022 and a member of the National Convention Committee also in June 2022, was the Chairman of the National Presidential Technical Committee of SDP in August 2022, and the Deputy Chairman of the SDP National Presidential Council in November 2022.

