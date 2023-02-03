SDP members decamp to Kwara NNPP to support governorship candidate

Hundreds of members of the Social Democratic Party in Otte/Ballah Ward of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State have left their party enmasse to support the state governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Partt, Prof. Oba Abdulraheem, the Talba of Ilorin, and his party.

This was contained in a statement by Olalekan Yusuf, Special Adviser on Media to Prof. Oba, issued on Thursday.

Yusuf said the Chairman of Talba Support Group, Lanre Ahmed, received the defectors at Otte in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He added that the SDP Ward Chairman, Ismail Oluwakemi, said the people of Owode/Onire Constituency had not seen any sign of dedication from their party and the candidates.

Oluwakemi claimed that Abdulraheem is the best alternative due to his track record and integrity, adding that this informed their decision to leave the SDP for the NNPP.

He expressed the belief that Oba is capable of solving their problems, including security challenges in the area, if voted into power as the next governor of Kwara State.

While receiving the decampees, Ahmed thanked them for believing in the party and the integrity of the Governorship candidate of the party.

The Chairman of the Talba Support Group assured them that they would be entitled to every benefit as those they met in the NNPP.

He urged them to go canvass for votes at the grassroots level, adding that the election is closer than they think.