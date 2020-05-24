The Social Democratic Party on Sunday announced the death of the Chairman of the party in Cross River State, Chief Etta Onghiri.

The National Chairman of the SDP, Chief Supo Shonibare, made the announcement in a statement, signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, in Abuja.

Shonibare described Onghiri as an active progressive leader, who spent most of his life championing the cause of the party and the people of Cross River State.

He said Onghiri’s death was shocking to both the SDP and the people of Cross River State.

He said: “Onghiri was a man, who spent a considerable period in the progressive wing of politics and made great efforts in deepening the support base of SDP in Cross Rivers State.

“It is a pity that we have lost his continuing participation in the struggle and efforts to elevate SDP into a prominent position in the leadership of competing parties.

“He would have made SDP to emerge as the truly progressive party with the well being of the people being the main objective policy of government.”

Shonibare commiserated with the family of the late chairman, the SDP leadership and members of the party.