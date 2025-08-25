SDP kicks against allocation of Old Parade Ground for new APC secretariat

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed strong opposition to the reported allocation of the Old Parade Ground in Area 10, Abuja, for construction of new All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The party, in a statement released on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, described the Old Parade Ground as a historic national monument that should be preserved for public use and posterity.

It further disclosed that official records show that a two-hectare portion of the site, registered as Plot 4742 in Cadastral Zone A01, Garki District, was excised and handed over to the APC by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The party claimed that the land title and certificate of occupancy were processed and issued on the same day of the allocation.

The statement further recalled that the Old Parade Ground, constructed at the inception of the Federal Capital Territory before the Eagle Square, has historically hosted national parades, cultural festivals, sporting events, and political rallies.

“The Old Parade Ground represents an important part of Nigeria’s history and should remain a national facility for collective use.

“Turning it into a party property undermines its historic and symbolic value,” Aiyenigba said.

The SDP urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider and override the allocation in the interest of preserving national heritage.

It also called on Nigerians to resist what it described as the conversion of public assets into partisan property.

