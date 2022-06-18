SDP governorship candidate, Segun Oni wins polling unit

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party has won the election at his polling unit 006 Ward 2 in Ifaki-Ekiti.

The result was announced by the presiding officer at the polling unit in presence of security agents, journalists and voters who waited patiently after casting their votes.

Oni polled 218 votes to beat Biodun Oyebanji of All Progressives Congress who scored 15 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole, scored two votes.

Oni’s supporters, who had waited patiently, started dancing and singing after the results were announced.