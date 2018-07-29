SDP congresses: Committee lauds party members for exhibiting maturity

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, Congress committee in Adamawa has commended party members for their maturity and peaceful conduct in the just concluded party congresses in the state.

The Chairman of State Congress Committee, Chief Chris Njoku, made the commendation while addressing party supporters shortly after announcing results of the congress on Sunday in Yola.

Njoku said the party members deserved to be commended for their orderly manner they conducted themselves during and after the congresses.

He said: “This is an indication of their level of maturity and commitment to do the right thing that will unite and strengthen the party in the state.”

He urged the party members to remain united and support the new party executives as the party prepares for the 2019 general elections.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected State Chairman of SDP, John Muva, thanked the party members for the confidence reposed in him and other executive members of the party.

He pledged to work toward the upliftment of the party in the state while promising not to disappoint the people and the party.

Muva promised to carry everyone along, adding that the party has grassroots followership in Adamawa which he said would go along way in ensuring its success at all levels in 2019 general elections.

Muva said: “SDP is a business minded and people oriented party that will surely take over Adamawa Government House in 2019.”

NAN reports that the 33-member state executives which has Calvin Mahalaifu as Deputy Chairman and Ismaila Yamusa as Secretary, emerged through consensus.