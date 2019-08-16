Two more nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointment as commissioners or special advisers on Friday enjoyed the privilege of taking just a ‘bow before the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this brought to three, the number of nominees who `took a bow and went’ since the beginning of the screening by the state Assembly on August 1.

The first is Dr Wale Ahmed, a member of the state’s Fourth Assembly (1999-2003). He is currently the state Secretary of All Progressives Congress.

The Lagos State House of Assembly’s 16-man ad-hoc committee for the screening allowed Lola Akande and Moruf Akinderu-Fatai to take a bow and go on Friday.

Akande was a two-term member of the House while Akinderu-Fatai was a member of the House of Representatives (Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency I).

The two nominees hailed the House for the honour and promised not to let down the legislature and the people of Lagos.

The committee headed by Rotimi Abiru, Chief Whip of the House, began the exercise for the second batch on Thursday and screened six of the 13 nominees in the second batch.

The committee on Thursday screened Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Yetunde Arobieke, Kabiru Ahmed, Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi and Joe Igbokwe.

Members of the House asked them questions relating to the assignment they were nominated for.

Apart from Akande and Akinderu-Fatai who were told to take a bow and go on Friday, the others were asked questions. They include Prince Anofi Elegushi and Shulamite Adebolu

Twenty-five nominees were screened in the first batch.