The Senate on Wednesday excused George Akume — Benue and Godswill Akpabio –Akwa Ibom — from the screening of the ministerial nominees.

The excuse is on the grounds that the affected have served the senate for a number of terms.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev called on the Senate to maintain the tradition of allowing ranking senators nominated for ministerial positions to take a bow without being asked questions.

Senators who urged the Senate to accord their former colleagues the privilege include Deputy President Senate President, Ovie Omo -Agege and Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Also asked to take a bow is Emeka Nwajiuba, a member of the House of Representatives and a nominee from Imo.

The Senate had in a voice vote put across by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, resolved to allow the nominees go without being questioned.

Lawan in his remarks said that the nation would be better when the executive and the legislature work together in the interest of the people.

He urged the nominees to lead the vanguard that would result in the delivery of democratic dividends when they become ministers.

Akpabio, speaking with journalists after he was asked to take a bow, said that he would do his best to assist the government deliver on its obligations to Nigerians.

He said that there was the need to unbundle the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission for better performance of the oil sector.

He said that although it was the prerogative of the president to designate position, he would contribute maximally in any sector deployed to serve.

He said that Nigerians should encourage President Muhammadu Buhari to further deliver on the dividends of democracy by creating opportunities for youth employment.