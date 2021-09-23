Scrap collector in court for allegedly stealing drum, blocks

A 22-year-old scrap collector, Mohammed Shaibu, who allegedly stole a drum and six pieces of block worth N6,000, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at 13, Isaac John St., Ikeja, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing .

The prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed on July 29 at 40C, Oba Dosumu St., Ikeja.

Oke alleged that the defendant and others at large, stole a plastic drum and six pieces of block valued at N6,000 at the gate of the complainant, Micheal Omonusi.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was caught by the security guard who raised an alarm.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, D.S Odukoya, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for trial.