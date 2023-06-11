Scottish Premier League club tackle Leeds, Bournemouth for Nigerian star

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Bright Osayi-Samuel and are competing with Leeds United and Bournemouth for the Fenerbahce star.

According to Sporx, Rangers are interested in signing Bright Osayi-Samuel from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Rangers have made an offer to Fenerbahce for Osayi-Samuel.

Leeds United and Bournemouth are also keen on the Nigerian star, according to the report, which has added that it is not known how Fenerbahce have responded to the offer from the Gers.

That the Scottish Premiership club have made an offer for the Nigerian star shows that they are very serious about him.

The 25-year-old played on the right side for Fenerbahce this season.