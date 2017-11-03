Scottish police seek ‘Jesus’ over Halloween attack on Jedi Knight

Scottish police on Friday launched an appeal for information after a man reportedly dressed as Jesus attacked another man wearing a Jedi Knight costume following Halloween celebrations in the city of Dundee.

“A man in a Jedi Knight fancy dress costume was assaulted, resulting in him requiring hospital treatment.

Police said: “It took place in the early hours of Wednesday near a Dundee University Students’ Association complex

“Officers would like to trace a man described as in his mid 20s, about 1.78 metres tall and medium build, with long brown hair, a beard, and wearing long robes as a fancy dress costume.”

A Scotland police spokesperson told newsmen that officers were treating the incident as a serious assault after the victim suffered a broken ankle.

He confirmed that the attacker was believed to have dressed as Jesus Christ for Halloween.