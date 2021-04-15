Joe Aribo has vowed Rangers will continue striving for success this term as they bid to finish the season on a high following their Premiership title triumph.

Steven Gerrard’s side kept alive their ambitions of an unbeaten league campaign on Sunday as goals from Aribo and Ryan Kent proved enough to see off Hibernian at Ibrox.

The Hibs clash was the warm-up for the visit of Celtic this weekend as attentions now turn to the Scottish Cup and a huge fourth round fixture.

And there will be no let up from the champions during the closing stages of the season whilst they have the chance to complete a dream double this term.

Aribo told RangersTV: “We go into every single game knowing what we want to do.

“We want to get the three points, we want to put out a good statement and a good performance and that is what we tried to go out and do.

“I feel like [the goal] is a long time coming. I want to keep scoring goals in every game that I play so I am happy for myself that I could get the opening goal for the team.

“It was a nice finish. I watched it from the sky and took my time with the finish and I am just glad I didn’t sky it to be honest.

“We had some good phases of play, we were getting a lot of penalty box entries. We need to be more clinical and make sure with the final passes so I was glad that I was able to get the goal.

“It was an amazing goal from Razza. I am glad we were able to get that second goal, we needed that second goal and that was the one that clinched it for us.

“We were disappointed because we want to keep clean sheets and it is a big statement not to concede goals but we stayed strong, stayed together and kept fighting and kept pushing and we were able to get the three points in the end.

“It [the Celtic game] is massive for us. First of all because it is an Old Firm and secondly it is a cup game and another game to win.

“We just want to keep pushing, keep winning, keep fighting and keep going together as a team.”