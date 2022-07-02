Scores of kidnapped kids found in underground of Ondo church

Scores of children were allegedly found in an underground apartment of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo State, on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the children were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment of the church.

A source said victims were over 50 while the police had rescued them and arrested the pastor and some members of the church.

In a viral video, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the police who took them to the police station.

In the one minute, 40 seconds video, a voice was heard saying, “They are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo. The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the command.

“I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters. I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO,” the PPRO stated.