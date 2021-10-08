Scores of bandits killed as NAF jets strike Sokoto, Katsina forests

Military troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have neutralised several bandits and destroyed their hideouts at Sokoto and Katsina forests in the North West, PRNigeria reports.

A military source told PRNigeria that the mission was achieved through air strikes executed on October 5, 2021.

This was after series of aerial surveillance missions had identified the locations of the bandits.

In Sokoto, airstrikes from the Nigerian Air Force shelled Mashema, Yanfako, Gebe and Gatawa Forests located in Isaa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of the State.

The military source said: “We observed that structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation were being used as staging areas where some bandits from Turji and Maigona Camps and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

:Accordingly, the Theatre dispatched a force package of Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the locations.

“According to local sources in the area, the attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralising several of the Bandits.

“The fleeing Bandits survivors were seen by some locals taking refuge in a primary school in Bafarawa Village.”

In Katsina State, PRNigeria gathered that bandits’ hideouts in Ranch 10 parts of Rugu forest bordering Kankara Local Government Area were bombarded by NAF fighter aircraft between September 30 and October 3, 2021.

The banditry camp of one Gajere (SNU) was destroyed and 34 bandits killed in the attack.

Also, about 20 suspected bandit sustained varying degree of injuries.

