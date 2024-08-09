Scores killed as suspected local bandits, armed herders attack Benue community

In a recent attack from suspected local bandits and armed herders, no fewer than 30 people were reportedly killed in Ayati village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to available information, local bandits and suspected armed herders unleashed terror on the village on Thursday night.

A resident of the community who claimed anonymity told newsmen on Friday that bandits belonging to the Ayongou factional group in collaboration with Fulanis attacked and killed the innocent people Thursday night.

Confirming the incident, a community leader in the council and one-time governorship aspirant in the state, Shima Ayati said that over 30 corpses have been recovered from the village.

Ayati who spoke in a telephone chat with Punch on Friday said, “What I heard is that some bandits received money from some herders to graze their animals in two council wards.

“As they were grazing, they came into conflict with farmers who ran to the government.

“The government sent security who went and pursued the herders away. During the process, they burnt their (herders) makeshift tents.

“They (herders) became angry as they claimed to have given money for the land, so they went back to the bandits. The herders joined hands with the bandits to attack the village and massacre people.

“We have already gathered over 30 corpses. They are still searching.”

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get details of the attack.

She said, “I’m aware there was an attack and I’m waiting for a briefing from officers on ground.”

