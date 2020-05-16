Scores of persons are feared killed in a communal conflict in Tigno town of Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

Samuel Danga and Usman Babale, both residents of the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Yola that the incident sparked off by misunderstanding between two youths.

They told NAN that many people lost their lives from gunshots, while several houses, shops and filling stations were destroyed.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, also confirmed the development to NAN.

Nguroje said the command received report of the conflict on Thursday evening and on Friday.

The police spokesman added that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and security chiefs in the state had visited the area.

He confirmed that the governor and security chiefs were however prevented from entering the town due to heavy gunshots.

Nguroje said: “But some security operatives from the convoy entered the town professionally and rescued about 30 people.”

According to the PPRO, the situation is now under control as heavy armed security were deployed to the area.

He said: “Yesterday (Friday) Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Commissioner of Police, Brigade Commander, Director Department of State Services among other security chiefs, visited the area amidst heavy gunshots.

“Even though the governor and security chiefs’ convoy did not enter the town due to the heavy gunshots, they were at the area for almost three hours.

“We rescued about 30 people to Lafiya Internally Displaced Persons camp and the number of casualties are yet to be ascertained.”

Nguroje also said the Commissioner of Police had deployed the Squadron Commander of MOPOL 14, Area Commander from Numan and all DPOs within the area to the conflict centre.

He further stated that the immediate response had yielded positive result as the gunmen were chased away from Tigno town to nearby hills.

He said the command had deployed officers from the Criminal Investigation Department to the area to establish the remote cause of the conflict and those behind it.

Similarly, Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to Fintiri, said the governor visited the area with security chiefs in the state amidst heavy gunfire.

Wonosikou equally said the governor’s convoy could not enter the town.

He said the remote cause of the conflict was still unknown to the government.

“But Government is going to take stiff action and proactive measures to contain the situation and that anybody or group found wanting will definitely face the wrath of the law,” Hunosikou said.

NAN also reports that in less than 12 hours after the deadly communal attack, some gunmen invaded Mbemun community in same Lamurde Local Government Area and rustled cattle and other domestic animals.

Burton William, the Chairman of the local government, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Saturday in Yola.

“The gunmen after looting the community last night burnt down the entire village,” William said.

The chairman said the level of damage was yet to be ascertained.