Scores killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Anambra

There was tension early Tuesday morning in Anambra State, south east Nigeria when suspected gunmen attacked a police checkpoint and opened fire, leaving many dead and several injured.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am between Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala local government area of the State.

The incident subsequently forced commuters to run for their lives as the gunmen shot non-stop.

It was gathered that the situation forced all security operatives to remove their uniforms and take cover in nearby bushes and houses.

Commercial bus operators have abandoned the Onitsha- Owerri expressway as of the time of filing this report for fear of being killed.

Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu refused to pick calls for confirmation when contacted.

However, one of the senior police officers, who spoke with The Nation in confidence, confirmed the attack.

The source said:” I’ve not heard of any death but I can tell you there were casualties during the gun battle”

The source added that the State’s Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng has dispatched a special squad to Ihiala to calm tension.

The Nation





