Former Senator and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, has the raised alarm over the alleged abduction of people along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
According to him, bandits blocked the expressway.
Sani stated that many people are making a fast u-turn in the face of the gunshots.
His tweet: “I have just got a call that Bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja Road, in between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight.
“Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.”
The bandits ai like a herd of lions on the prowl looking for’ fresh meal ‘. The only thing that can minimize this would be State Police along with Community Police both well armed. The only language people who indulge in crimes like bandits understand is the language of force.