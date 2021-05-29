Former Senator and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, has the raised alarm over the alleged abduction of people along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

According to him, bandits blocked the expressway.

Sani stated that many people are making a fast u-turn in the face of the gunshots.

His tweet: “I have just got a call that Bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja Road, in between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight.

“Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.”