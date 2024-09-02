SCOAN ends women convention, tasks them on godly home

The Synagogue Church of all Nations on Sunday ended its 2024 women convention, tasking women to inspire a godly home to build a better society.

SCOAN Leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, gave the task at the Women of Grace Convention at the Synagogue Church at Ikotun, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Evelyn Joshua is the widow of the Founder of SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known as TB Joshua.

The convention celebrated the virtues of womanhood, featured local dances, career talks, drama, Bible quiz and lectures on building a godly home.

Speaking at the event, Joshua described the family as people from infant to adulthood learning basic traditions and values that could sustain them for the rest of life, hence the need to know God and have teachings centred on good morals.

She said that the neglect of family values and cultural ethos in child upbringing had been the bane of contemporary society that has continued to drift away from morals.

She said that the concept of Women of Grace was God’s directive to raise women of honour, integrity and godly character of true womanhood.

Joshua said: “Esther, Queen of Sheba, Deborah and others in the Bible in various ways paved the way for their families, community and association that stand them out.

“Be a buffer to your household against immorality and other deviant behaviour that children can be associated with.

“The God’s General, Prophet TB Joshua, through the inspiration of Jesus Christ, which he faithfully and gracefully built upon, laid the foundation we are standing on today.

“Strength, dignity and honour should remain your armour in your daily task of building a godly home that will encourage your household in the things of God through faith.”

The leader extolled the impact of the WOG convention on the women, saying it had helped to improve family values for many SCOAN faithful.

Joshua expressed gratitude to the womenfolk for their commitment to the church and making the words of God the standard for their lives.

A Coordinator for the group, Morenike Jegede, described the group as quintessential in God’s will for the woman.

Jegede spoke on adherence to God’s words.

According to her, the routine Bible studies and prayers meeting, which is held every Friday by the WOG, has been an avenue to dismantle family challenges faced by various members.

She stressed that addressing most of the challenges at a communion level had brought utmost joy and comfort to homes.

She said the WOG had also exposed members to different skills acquisition to support the family well-being.

She noted that the women were divided into three bands of Deborah, Esther and Queen of Sheba, with 15 sub-coordinators for better coordination.

According to Jegede, SCOAN’s Women of Grace group has evolved into a well structured organic institution for the passion for the recreation, rejuvenation and invigoration of the ideals of women of God.”

The presentation of an award: “Woman of Virtues and Resilience,” to Joshua, and the empowerment of nine less-privileged women, she said, was in appreciation of God’s benevolence on the group.

Olaitan Famakinwa, a participant, described the event as reassuring.

Famakinwa said: “It has further inspired hope in women and opened our eyes to a greater and joyful future.

“Without mincing words, WOG convention has become a balancing force for the enhancement of a sound and healthy total well-being both spiritually and physically for the womenfolk.

“It is obvious that true womanhood is a critical factor to the beauty of creation.”

