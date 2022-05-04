SCOAN dispels fire incident at TB Joshua’s tomb

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has dispelled rumour on fire incident at the tomb of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua.

The church made the clarification in a document signed Wednesday by Head of its Legal Department, James Akhigbe and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

It said that the April 27 minor fire occurred at the church’s prayer resort at Agodo-Egbe, a different church site.

The church said the site of the fire was over two kilometres away from the Ikotun Egbe site of the main church premises where the tomb of the late prophet was sited.

It frowned at reports saying that the tomb of the late prophet was affected despite its clarification.

“We have instructed that legal steps be taken in order to prevent a recurrence and protect the public from this manner of deliberate misinformation in the future.

“As sons and daughters of love we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sake,” it said.