Schools shut over alleged rape, impregnating of six, 12-year-old students

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority on Friday shut down two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over alleged rape of a six-year-old girl and impregnation of another 12-year-old girl.

One of the schools, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, was closed over rape of a six-year-old girl.

The girl was said to have been raped on the premises of the school, located in Rigasa.

The other Islamiyah school, with name not mentioned, but confirmed by NAN to be located at Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia Local Government Area, was also closed following an alleged impregnating of a 12-year-old girl by a 50-year-old teacher at the school.

The Overseer of the KSSQA, Idris Aliyu, who shut down the school in Rigasa explained that the six-year-old girl was violated within the school premises and that the school authority allegedly covered it up and claimed ignorance of the incident.

Aliyu added that the information before the Ministry of Education showed that the victim’s grandmother went to the school authority to complain, but was allegedly beaten by students and teachers.

He said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had ordered that the Islamiyah be shut down indefinitely until investigation is concluded and the culprit produced.

He added that the headmaster of the school would be held responsible for the act until all persons in the school were profiled and the perpetrator identified by the girl.

He said: “The individuals responsible for the violence against the grandmother, especially the headmaster, will also be prosecuted.

“This is in line with the state government’s responsibility in protecting the vulnerable population in the state.”

However, the headteacher of the school, Malam Kabir Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying: “It is not a rape.

“What we gathered is that an unidentified boy injured the girl in her private part with a stick.”

Abdullahi said that the case was already being investigated by the Divisional Police Officer, Rigasa, ASP Abubakar Bauranya.

On his part, the DPO confirmed receiving the case and equally aligned with the narrative of the headteacher of the Islamiyah school.

But the grandmother of the girl, Hajiya Batul Gambo, insisted that her grandchild was violated and had been confirmed by the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

A medical report signed by Dr. A. Raji, obtained by NAN, also confirmed Gambo’s claim that the six-year-old was raped.

Raji’s report attributed the bleeding to “virginal bruising of the labia minora, bilaterally periureteral bruising, hematoma of the clitoris and laceration of the hymen.”

On the rape and impregnation of 12-year-old girl in Kachia, Aliyu said that she was six months pregnant.

He said that the school was equally closed as directed by El-Rufai, stressing that safety of the pupils could not be guaranteed.

He added that the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, and the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, would work closely with the police to investigate and ensure justice.

“Meanwhile, the two schools will remain closed until investigations are concluded and the culprit prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Aliyu said.