The Kano State Government says the recent directive that civil servants should stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state does not affect academic activities.

Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, Commissioner for Education, gave the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kano.

NAN reports that Malam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information, had on Monday announced the ban on the activities of viewing and event centres, and also directed all civil servants to stay at home pending further instructions.

According to Sanusi-Kiru, the ministry has provided all the needed facilities to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by teachers, students and other staff of all public schools.

He added: “All schools in the state were instructed to take the necessary measures to ensure that the safety protocols are provided and used.

“Also, we are going to constitute a high powered inspectorate team to go round and ensure compliance, and provide us with their report every Friday from the 14 zones we have.

“I have already discussed with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on this issue and he has agreed.

“Therefore, we are going to give them all the necessary logistics support.

“We are going to distribute face masks and other needed safety facilities to all the schools in Kano as part of our efforts to ensure that our students are protected and continue with their academic activities.”

The state government had on Sunday announced January 18 as the resumption date for all public and private schools in the state.

A visit to some of the schools in Kano metropolis showed that academic activities have resumed under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Although none of the officials of the schools responded to enquiry, hand sanitisers, liquid soap, water and face masks were seen at the entrance of the schools.

Also, NAN observed that teachers and students maintained social distancing before entering the schools and within the schools’ premises.

One of the parents at the Kano Capital School, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar told NAN: “It has become necessary for us to comply with the protocols for our safety and that of our children.”

Abubakar commended the state government for providing the necessary facilities in the school to prevent the students from contracting the virus.

NAN.