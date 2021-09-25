School resumption: Verve partners Skit.ng to give cardholders discount, free delivery

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced a partnership with Skit Store, Nigeria’s foremost one-stop-shop for school supplies, to give a 10% discount on all school necessity purchases, running till October 15, 2021.

The offer covers new and existing Verve cardholders that shop physically in Skit store or online on skit.ng. Verve cardholders that shop on skit.ng will also get free delivery of their purchases worth N20,000 and above. Beyond school supplies, the offer also covers office and lifestyle supplies.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the partnership was specifically targeted at the time when parents and students are preparing to return to school, with the view to easing the hassles that come with shopping for back-to-school supplies.

She pointed out that parents do not have the luxury of time to visit different stores to purchase different school supplies, this is why, Verve deliberately partnered with Skit Store, a one-stop-shop for school supplies where they can get all theirs needs in one shop. On top of that, parents will get a 10% discount and free delivery, when they shop with Verve card in any Skit store in Nigeria and on the skit.ng web platform.

She said: “At this time when children are returning to school after the holidays, Verve has taken it upon itself to provide relief and ease the burden for parents, in order to expedite the process of procuring back-to-school supplies for their children and wards.

“We understand the challenges and inconvenience that parents go through just to shop for school supplies for their wards, this is why, we are exploiting this partnership with Skit Store to provide an invaluable experience to new and existing Verve cardholders to enable them shop seamlessly and conveniently at a discounted rate,” she stated.

Vincent Ogbunude, Divisional Head of Verve, said that the partnership with Skit Store reiterates Verve’s goal of remaining a customer-centric brand. He said Verve remains committed to ensuring that its customers get seamless access to quality services.

Ogbunude said:”Our customers remain at the forefront of what we do. Our partnership with Skit Store is one of the ways we prove to them this fact, among the many ways we display our unwavering dedication to providing them an easy life.”

Speaking in the same vein, owners of Skit Store expressed their excitement on the partnership with Verve. They informed that existing and potential Verve cardholders can take advantage of invaluable offerings from Verve while shopping for school, office and lifestyle supplies at Skit.ng.

Seunfunmi Ogunjimi, General Manager, Commercials at SKLD Integrated Services Limited expressed expectations that this partnership with Verve will showcase Skit Store as a Nigerian brand committed to global customer service standards. In her words, the Skit Brand is associated with quality service delivery and innovativeness in providing solution to everyday sourcing problems. We are excited with this partnership to reward and relieve Verve customers who shop at Skit Stores Nationwide and hope to deliver similar value in association with responsive Brands like Verve who put customers first and foremost, always.

SKLD assures Verve cardholders of quality and affordable school, office and lifestyle supplies at any of their Skit Store Outlets in Ikeja, Lekki, Ikota, Port Harcourt, Wuse and Gwarinpa or their eCommerce platform— skit.ng.