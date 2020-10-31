Prof. Titus Ibekwe, Faculty Secretary, Otorhinolaryngology, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, has urged parents to educate their children to abide by non-pharmaceutical measures of COVID-19 control.

Ibekwe, who is also a public health professional, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Otorhinolaryngology is the medical specialty dealing with diseases and disorders of the Ears, Nose, and Throat.

This includes cancer of the head and neck area, nose and sinus conditions, disorders of the ears and hearing, and speech, voice, and swallowing problems.

He described COVID-19 as a disease of equal opportunity that knows no bound, adding that anybody can be affected including students, teachers, workers and everyone irrespective of status.

Ibekwe noted that parents should be able to educate their children appropriately on the implications of COVID-19.

He identified the non-pharmaceutical measures to include physical distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands regularly.

“Children will always be children. However, when something is reiterated over and over, it has a way of sticking and they understand better.

“Before they leave home, let us inscribe their names on the face masks provided for them to avoid mistakenly exchanging it with another person’s face mask.

“It is dangerous to inadvertently exchange used face masks among the students since this could be a soft means of transmission. Branding the face masks as above shall obviate this problem,’’ Ibekwe said.

The secretary further advised school authorities to do their utmost by abiding and strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

He advised that there should be a `holding area’ in every school for any student with symptoms like COVID-19.

Ibekwe said the school authorities on noticing such child, should immediately contact the appropriate authorities for immediate action towards saving life and curtailing spread.

“The school management board should still continue with the current inspections across schools to ensure that standard and compliance towards preventive measures against COVID-19 are maintained.

“Protocols must be drawn for every school to follow for effective reopening and sustenance of learning.

“The Parents Teachers Association should form medical committees comprising of those who are medically qualified and health professionals to assist the schools in ensuring that standards are maintained,’’ he said.