A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Monday adjourned a case of contractual disagreement between owners of a private school, to March, 29 for possible amicable settlement.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case to March 29 for report of settlement or continuation of the case following the plea of the counsel for a short adjournment to enable parties agree on out- of court settlement.

Earlier, one of the owners, Hafsa Abdullahi, had filed an application before the court seeking termination of the partnership agreement between her and her partner, Binta Abdullahi, over ownership of a private school.

Abdullahi, who resides at Rigasa, Kaduna, told the court that she and Binta jointly founded and had been managing Diza and Bara’atu Memorial School located at Rigasa in Kaduna, since 2000.

“We have been having some issues on our school, Diza and Bara’atu memorial school located at Rigasa in Kaduna.

“I want the court to divide the school for us, I am no longer interested in the partnership”, she pleaded with the court.

But the defence counsel, Aminu Muhammad, told the court that both parties were relatives and urged the court to grant a short adjournment for possible amicable resolution of the matter.

“I am also interested in the case not only as a counsel to the defendant; but as one who have worked for both parties in the same school and I am going to ensure I settle their case amicably.”