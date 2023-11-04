School of Eloquence inaugurates Abuja Eloquence Club

School of Eloquence, Nigeria’s foremost public speaking training institution, has inaugurated its first group of alumni and Eloquence Club in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Abuja Eloquence Club was inaugurated on October 29, 2023 at its maiden Alumni Dinner in the FCT.

The Dean of the school, Ubong Essien, who administered the membership pledge to the first set of Abuja alums, urged them to keep up-to-date with all they have learned and take advantage of the physical and virtual meetings to sharpen their public speaking skills.

Essien, a United States Certified Speaking Professional, also advised them to devote time to the Eloquence Club activities, including the schools, to strengthen the network of a community of Nigeria’s first indigenous public speaking institution.

He added that the Eloquence Club, which now has a presence in Lagos and Abuja, gives members additional benefits of interacting among themselves whenever they are in either of the cities, irrespective of where they formally joined.

The dean also described public speaking as an art relevant to day-to-day human activities, especially for persons ascending in various fields cutting across the public and private sectors.

Essien also described flawless verbal communication as a key to passing effective messages capable of producing desired results at work, governance, school, family and other settings, reiterating that the training is germane to everyone.

Some of the Abuja School of Eloquence Alumni members who shared their experiences and gains from the training described the course offered as impactful.

They commended the school for boosting their confidence level and introducing them to various techniques that they had never learned in any classroom.

Hajia Lami Tumaka, a retiree who served as a Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, said her period of training at the Lagos centre of the school was a turning point in her drive towards improving her oratory prowess and discharging her responsibility of speaking for the government agency she worked for.

Morenike Oke Bewaji, a Customs Officer, gave the school the credit for her overcoming stage fright.

Bewaji disclosed that the training from the school has prepared her for any task that will require speaking in public for her organisation and community.

The high point of the event was the presentation of plaques to members after they were asked to make a few minutes presentation each as a way of putting their training into practice.