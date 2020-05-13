The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has inspected 29,600 Take-Home Ration kits for pupils in the Federal Capital Territory.

Farouq said after the inspection on Tuesday at the Ministry’s warehouse in Idu, Abuja, that it was the final inspection of the items for the pupils, which President Muhammadu Buhari promised during his broadcast to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the items are part of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, which commences on May 14.

NAN reports that each of the Take-Home Ratio kits include 5kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of Beans, 500 ml Vegetable oil, 750ml Palm oil, 500mg salt, 15 pieces of eggs and 140gm of tomato paste.

Farouq said: “This is one of the palliatives that should go to the society, which is a part of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

“This should have been an ongoing exercise meant for pupils in primary schools, but they could not be distributed because of the lockdown, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will be replicated in all states of the federation where the programme is operational, but the difference is that instead of the pupils coming to school, the food ration will be delivered to their door steps.

“We have our data, the list of beneficiaries and where they reside; we will ensure it gets to them.”

Farouq was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Arabi Jalal.

Similarly, Grace Nwokocha, Store Officer of the Ministry, told NAN that the bags were being packaged for pupils in the more than 29,000 households in the FCT.