Kano State Government says it is spending N350 million every month on its School Feeding Programme to incorporate Pupils from Primary 4-6 across the state.

The State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Monday at the inauguration of the programme held at Child Friendly Initiative School, Wudil Local Government Area.

“As the Federal Government is feeding the Pupils from Primary 1-3, this administration will expand the programme to cover Primary 4-6 classes, which will gulp N350 million every month ” he explained.

Represented by his Deputy Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the governor revealed that in Wudil Local Government Area, 16,192 Pupils from 56 Primary Schools are expected to benefit from the feeding programme.

He said that the administration had set up a committee on Community Promotion Council at the five Emirate Councils and 44 Local Government Areas of the State to ensure that state’s programme on free and compulsory basic and secondary education yield positive results.

On tsangaya programme, Ganduje affirmed that all the recruited teachers who were screened had already started receiving their allowances and were provided with needed facilities to make their services more effective.

“We have recruited so far eligible Islamic teachers, who will also tutor the pupils on basic knowledge about Islam,” he said.

The governor further enjoined wealthy individuals from the community to put hands together and cooperate with the government towards ensuring the general success of the programme.

Earlier, the Chairman of Wudil Local Government Area, Alhaji Sale Kakkausa, thanked the state governor for uplifting the standard of education in the state.

Also, the Emir of Gaya Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir represented by Alhaji Abdu- Gaya lauded the effort of the state government for its sound initiatives and commitment to develop education.

