School bus driver jailed for life for sexually assaulting five-year-old pupil

An Ikeja, Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday sentenced a school bus driver, Tony Akpan, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old pupil.

Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had overwhelming evidence to prove the charge of sexual assault.

Akpan was charged along with his accomplice, Itoro Wilson, the school bus assistant.

The Judge also sentenced Wilson to two years imprisonment for assisting the convict to evade justice.

Justice Soladoye held: “There is an overwhelming evidence before the court.

“The testimony of the survivor is truthful and boldly narrated by her.

“The Medical Doctor’s testimony also corroborated what she said.

“The first defendant is hereby found guilty as charged contrary to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.”

The Judge said the second defendant ought to have spoken up and not concede the truth.

Soladoye said: “The punishment meted out to this defendant will serve as deterrent to others out there.

“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for felony.”

The Judge also tasked Roy Mind Favour Filled School, Unilag Estate, Magodo, Isheri, where the survivor attended, to recruit responsible staff.

The Judge said: “The school in question should recruit responsible staff.

“That Roy Mind Favour Filled school is not making a free service.

“The parents must get value for the money they pay.

“Miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school.

“Children are meant to be protected and not be subjected to any assault whatsoever.”

NAN reports that five witnesses testified against the defendants at the trial.

The prosecution team: Olusola Shoneye, Olufunke Adegoke and Abimbola Abolade, said the convicts committed the offence on October 20, 2017 on Magodo Road, Isheri, Lagos.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.