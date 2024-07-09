Trending
School bus driver gets life sentence for defiling  three-year-old girl

Courtroom

A school bus driver, Michael Mowete,  was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a three-year old girl (name withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the  Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court held that the prosecution had  discharged the burden of proof against Mowete.

Oshodi, in his judgment, said that  the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge of defilement against the school bus driver.

“The convict’s allegation of having an amorous relationship with the mother of the victim in her shop does not hold water.

One of the defence witnesses, the school bus assistant, told the court  that the convict was always in the bus  whenever they dropped off the minor at her mother’s shop.

According to the judge, the prosecution gave a direct evidence  as the survivor, despite  her age, narrated to the court how the convict defiled  her.

The judge said the evidence of the minor was corroborated with the mother’s and the medical examination evidence while the investigative police officer (IPO) gave a circumstantial evidence in the case.

He said: “the mother of the prosecutrix (survivor), in her evidence said that on  September 27, 2019,  the bus  driver dropped her daughter off and her daughter told  her ‘mummy! mummy! uncle Michael touched my bumbum and jumped on me’

“The mother said she thought it was just  an ordinary touch until she wanted to bathe her daughter at night  and she started shouting when water touched her private parts.

“In spite of the prosecutrix’ age, she demonstrated to the court, repeated how the defendant defiled her and in her evidence said, ‘Uncle Michael touched  my bumbum and he jumped on me.’

“The defence, in its final written address argued  that the  prosecutrix was coached but the evidence before this court  does not show  this.

”The  defendant in his evidence  said  that he was alone  with  the prosecutrix on the day of the incident and this  also  corroborated the evidence of the mother that on September 27, 2019, the driver solely brought her child home at 6.00 p.m. as against the 3.00 p.m. which she usually returned home.”

Oshodi  also  said  the medical examination revealed  recently repeated blunt force penetration of the vagina.

He also said that the defendant’s reliance on MTN  call log  as a means of sexual communication between himself and the survivor’s mother could not be established because no  evidence  was produced  in regards to the  call log  conversation.

According to the judge, the amorous relationship between the defendant and the survivor’s mother was  a lie and even if it was true, it did not negate  the fact  that  the prosecution had established the charge of defilement against him.

He said: ”Exihibit P6A and P6B indicted the defendant as he also  confirmed in his extra judicial statement that he was the only one with the prosecutrix in the school bus on the said date.

“It is evident that the defendant forcefully touched  the prosecutrix with  his hand  and penis.

“The totality of evidence, prosecutrix evidence, corroborate the mother’s  evidence and that of the medical report also, the circumstantial evidence of the police  showed  that  the defendant committed the offence.

“The prosecution has discharged the burden of proof against the defendant and he is hereby convicted under Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).”

Oshodi consequently sentenced Mowete to life imprisonment and ordered that  his name be registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

According to him: “Michael Mowete,  this  court  has found  you guilty of the charge of defilement.

“You have defiled a child, barely three years of age and you attempted to traumatise her family by fabricating that you had an amorous relationship with  her mother.

“The mother of the child told  this court that urine comes out of her daughter’s vagina every 15 to 30 minutes and this shows how far damage you have done to the child.

“You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment and you shall  serve the remainder of your term in the Maximum Correctional Centre.”

NAN reports that the State Lead Counsel, Babajide Boye called four witnesses while defence also called four witnesses.

The prosecution had submitted that the convict committed the offence on September 27, 2019 on Okeho Street, Isolo and Lukmon Street, Ago Okota, Lagos. 

