School bus driver accused of sexually assaulting seven-year-old boy

A 29-year-old school bus driver, Desmond Mazeli, who allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy, was on Friday docked in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The Nigeria Police charged the bus driver, who resides at 112, Itire, Surulere, Lagos State, with sexual abuse of minor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 17, 2021 at 7/9, Lawani Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant touched the genitals of the boy.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 135 (1) (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Sadiq Bello admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Bello said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant .

He adjourned the case until Janusry 26 for trial.