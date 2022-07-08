Scheiden scheiden, by Lilian Mabeek

The list is becoming endless as more marriages crash. It is no long a shame for couples to go their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences. It is very difficult to discuss the topic divorce because marriage is the only institution a certificate is given at the commencement of the union.

Divorce is the legal way of ending a marriage! It is a formal dissolution of a marriage contract between two persons.

According to history, the first recorded divorce in the American colonies was that of Anne Clarke and her husband Denis Clarke of the Massachusetts Bay Colony on January 5, 1643 and women are usually the first to initiate a separation for whatever reason. It was alien for couples to even contemplate a divorce, but as civilisation became more prominent, it is no longer foreign in today’s world to initiate legal proceedings to formalise the end of a union.

Marriage is a union between two persons to the exclusion of all others. To safely give meaning to a good marriage, every form of interference must be deliberately avoided. Avoid things that will make your marriage susceptible to public criticism: relatives, friends and anything ugly and undesirable. Couples are fearfully and wonderfully made but when matters are not nipped into the bud, that is when matters and issues begin to rise.

There are several expectations from both partners in a marriage. Many authors counsel couples not to expect anything from their spouses so that when their partner fall short of their expectation, it will not bruise their heart. But is it really possible not to expect certain goodwill treatment from a spouse?