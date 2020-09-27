Schalke have confirmed that struggling head coach David Wagner has been sacked following their horror start to the new season.

The Bundesliga club were thrashed 8-0 by champions Bayern Munich in their opener last weekend and then suffered a 3-1 defeat by Werder Bremen on Saturday.

“FC Schalke 04 have relieved David Wagner of his duties with immediate effect,” Schalke said in a tweet on Sunday.

Their dismal form has now seen Schalke endure a winless streak that stretches across their last 18 consecutive league games.

The 48-year-old joined Schalke in 2019 and was able to live up to the fans’ expectations in the first half of last season.

The club were firmly in Champions League contention, having been seven points off the top and with only three defeats in 17 games.

But they added only 10 more points from their next 17 matches to end up 12th, only eight adrift above the relegation play-off spot.

Schalke said that they would appoint Wagner’s successor in the coming days.