Schalke 04 player Rabbi Matondo has apologised to the club’s fans after being pictured training in the shirt of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old Welsh winger said on social media he was “naive” to wear the jersey of his friend and Borussia Dortmund player Jadon Sancho during a private session.

“I’m very sad and disappointed in myself,” wrote Matondo, who added he had not wanted to cause annoyance.

Schalke 04 fans reacted with anger when the picture emerged on Tuesday and club board member for sport Jochen Schneider demanded an apology.

Matondo said he identified “100 percent” with Schalke 04.

The club are going through a summer of restructuring after a club record 16-game winless run saw them plummet down the Bundesliga at the end of last season.

dpa/NAN.