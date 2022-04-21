Scavenger jailed six months for stealing cell phone

A Grade I Area Court in Abuja Has sentenced a scavenger, Alami Shuaibu to six months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

Shuaibu, who lives in Kubwa, Abuja was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to theft.

He, however, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, gave Shuaibu an option to pay a fine of N25, 000.

Ola also ordered Shuaibu to pay the complainant, Umar Abdullahi, N2,000 in damages.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, reported the case at the Kubwa Police Station on April 5.

Olanipekun said that Shuaibu stole the complainant’s cell phone worth N3, 000 and N2,000 cash.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.